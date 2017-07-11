Israel hits Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight into Sunday, in response to a Palestinian rocket attack the day before, Israel's air force said.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said fighter jets struck a military compound belonging to Hamas, the Gaza-based militant movement. There were no reports of casualties.

According to Israeli military, the compound contained a number of underground rocket production workshops, a Hamas military camp with a weapons storage site, a Hamas transport tunnel and a Hamas military training facility.

"The IDF will not accept a situation in which terrorist organizations act against Israeli civilians," the IDF said.

The attacks follow Israel's capture of four Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security Israeli jailon Monday.

Militants in Gaza fired a rocket into Israel on Friday when two of the six prisoners were apprehended and then again on Saturday, after two more escaped inmates were caught.

Israel-Palestine tensions flare up

Israeli forces said it continues to consider Hamas to be responsible for any attacks launched from Gaza.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has increased over the past week — with reported deaths and injuries at protests along the Gaza Strip border prompting concerns that the two sides might soon be in open conflict again.

Israel and Hamas engaged in in 11 days of airstrikes in May, resulting in at least 243 deaths, the majority of them in the Gaza Strip. Both sides claim victory in the conflict.

