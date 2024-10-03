Israel hits central Beirut as WHO says hospitals overwhelmed

10/03/2024 October 3, 2024 Lebanon's hospitals 'overwhelmed' by injured patients

Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to keep up with the number of people injured in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Wednesday.

"The death toll in Lebanon is rising, and hospitals are overwhelmed with the influx of injured patients," Tedros said on social media.

"The health system has been weakened by successive crises and is struggling to cope with the immense needs."

More than 1,000 people have died in Lebanon amid fighting that erupted last week and included Israeli strikes on Beirut, according to Lebanese authorities.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Israeli strikes killed 46 people and injured 85 others on Wednesday alone.

"Any further escalation of the conflict will have catastrophic consequences for the region," Tedros added.

"The best medicine is peace."