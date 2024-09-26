Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Civilians caught in the crossfire

ConflictsLebanonIsrael-Hezbollah conflict: Civilians caught in the crossfireTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonBen Dorman09/26/2024September 26, 2024Civilians are fleeing southern Lebanon, many to Syria, to escape the cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Meanwhile, in New York, UN diplomats are pushing for an end to the fighting.https://p.dw.com/p/4l6k7Advertisement