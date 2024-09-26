  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Civilians caught in the crossfire

Ben Dorman
September 26, 2024

Civilians are fleeing southern Lebanon, many to Syria, to escape the cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Meanwhile, in New York, UN diplomats are pushing for an end to the fighting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l6k7
A Lebanese man standing in a fruit and vegetable store

Ongoing Israel-Hezbollah strikes force Lebanese to flee

Cross-border strikes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hezbollah are forcing Lebanese border residents to flee.
July 24, 2024
An evening aerial view of Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and cross-border hostilities with Lebanon's Hezbollah

Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv as conflict with Israel expands

Amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah missile targeted Tel Aviv.
September 25, 2024
external

Gantz: 'We have no choice but to defend ourselves'

"Hezbollah serves Iranian interests, and it's a huge mistake," former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells DW.
September 24, 2024
A view of smoke rising over the Lebanese village of Kfar Rouman after an Israeli attack

Israel intensifies campaign against Hezbollah

Lebanon's health ministry says 182 people have been killed and over 400 wounded in fresh Israeli attacks.
September 24, 2024
Show more
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
September 19, 2024
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
September 13, 2024
Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
September 3, 2024
Show more