Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire comes into effect

ConflictsLebanonIsrael-Hezbollah ceasefire comes into effectTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonSteven Gislam11/27/2024November 27, 2024A ceasefire deal between Israel and the Lebanese, Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah has come into effect. Hostilities between the two parties broke out in the shadow of Israel's war in Gaza. The United States and France brokered the truce. https://p.dw.com/p/4nTAfAdvertisement