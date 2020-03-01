 Israel heads to polls for another election re-do | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 02.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

TOP STORIES

Israel heads to polls for another election re-do

Fatigued Israelis are casting their vote for the third time in less than a year. The election comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz failed twice in forming a coalition.

Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu

Israelis are making their way to the ballot box for the third time in less than a year on Monday.

The vote comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the right-wing Likud party and Benny Gantz, a former military general, of the centrist Blue and White Party failed twice in forming a coalition, in April and September last year. 

Polls in the lead up to the elections suggested that both parties will again fall short of a majority and that the winning party will look to build a coalition with smaller parties. 

Corruption trial looms 

Monday’s vote comes two weeks before Netanyahu faces a crucial trial on charges of corruption. The trial will begin on March 17. 

He has denied the allegations, saying that he is being subjected to a “witchhunt”. 

Read more: Israel approves hundreds of settler homes in West Bank

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has been in power since 2009. 

Over the last few months, both leaders have traded barbs accusing the other of being unfit to serve. 

"We are very close to victory," Netanyahu said in a press briefing on Sunday . 

"Leave your homes and vote Likud," he added. 

Gantz on the other hand asked his supporters to vote against Netanyahu’s "divisive" policies.

"You can’t just sit in your home clicking your tongue,saying 'what’s happening here,'" Gantz told voters on Sunday. "Get out and vote," he added. 

Effect of Trump's Middle East plan

The controversial Middle East peace plan, which was presented by US President Donald Trump, could also have a bearing on the results. Netanyahu is hoping the plan will work in his favor and give much-needed momentum as he vies for the post a fifth time.

Trump's plan, which was condemned by Palestinian leaders and the Arab League, gives Israel the go-ahead to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Gantz has also talked about implementing the US plan with the cooperation of other countries in the region. 

Watch video 02:37

Tight race between Netanyahu and Gantz in Israel

More than 10,600 polling centers will be open all over the country, with about 6.5 million eligible voters. 

Voting in the time of coronavirus

There are concerns that fears over the coronavirus will hinder election turnout. Special arrangements have been made for voters who are under self-quarantine, most of whom have recently traveled back from coronavirus-hit countries. They can vote at special polling booths if they wear masks and show no signs of the pneumonia-like illness. 

On Sunday, Israel confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 10.

dvv/stb  (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Related content

Israel Wahlkampf | Wahlplakat Likud-Partei mit Benjamin Netanjahu in Jerusalem

Tight race between Netanyahu and Gantz in Israel 01.03.2020

In Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his left-of-center challenger Benny Gantz are running neck and neck in opinion polls. The country is voting for the third time in less than a year, as neither side had enough seats to form a government.

Israel Wahlkampf | Kahol Lavan & Benjamin Netanjahu, Blau-Weiß Bündnis

Israeli elections: Netanyahu vs Gantz — take 3 01.03.2020

Israelis cast their ballots for the third time within a year on Monday. But polls suggested there will also be no clear winner this time around, so talk has turned to the possibility of a fourth election.

Israel: Wohnungsbau in Ostjerusalem

Israel approves hundreds of settler homes in West Bank 28.02.2020

Israel has announced the construction of hundreds of new settlements in the occupied territory. The approval marks the latest in a recent string of promises to expand illegal settlements in the run-up to elections.

Advertisement