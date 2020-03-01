Israel heads to polls for another election re-do

Israelis are making their way to the ballot box for the third time in less than a year on Monday.

The vote comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the right-wing Likud party and Benny Gantz, a former military general, of the centrist Blue and White Party failed twice in forming a coalition, in April and September last year.

Polls in the lead up to the elections suggested that both parties will again fall short of a majority and that the winning party will look to build a coalition with smaller parties.

Corruption trial looms

Monday’s vote comes two weeks before Netanyahu faces a crucial trial on charges of corruption. The trial will begin on March 17.

He has denied the allegations, saying that he is being subjected to a “witchhunt”.

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has been in power since 2009.

Over the last few months, both leaders have traded barbs accusing the other of being unfit to serve.

"We are very close to victory," Netanyahu said in a press briefing on Sunday .

"Leave your homes and vote Likud," he added.

Gantz on the other hand asked his supporters to vote against Netanyahu’s "divisive" policies.

"You can’t just sit in your home clicking your tongue,saying 'what’s happening here,'" Gantz told voters on Sunday. "Get out and vote," he added.

Effect of Trump's Middle East plan

The controversial Middle East peace plan, which was presented by US President Donald Trump, could also have a bearing on the results. Netanyahu is hoping the plan will work in his favor and give much-needed momentum as he vies for the post a fifth time.

Trump's plan, which was condemned by Palestinian leaders and the Arab League, gives Israel the go-ahead to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Gantz has also talked about implementing the US plan with the cooperation of other countries in the region.

More than 10,600 polling centers will be open all over the country, with about 6.5 million eligible voters.

Voting in the time of coronavirus

There are concerns that fears over the coronavirus will hinder election turnout. Special arrangements have been made for voters who are under self-quarantine, most of whom have recently traveled back from coronavirus-hit countries. They can vote at special polling booths if they wear masks and show no signs of the pneumonia-like illness.

On Sunday, Israel confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 10.

dvv/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

