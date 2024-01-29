Israel-Hamas war: US weighs response to Jordan strike

Skip next section White House: 'We are not looking for a war with Iran'

The United States vowed a "consequential" response to a deadly drone strike on a US base in Jordan it said was carried out by Iran-backed militants, but does not want to be drawn into a war against Iran.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden is currently "weighing the options before him."

"As he said yesterday, we will respond. We'll do that on our schedule and our time and we'll do it in the manner of the president's choosing as commander in chief," Kirby said.

"We'll also do it fully cognizant of the fact that these groups, backed by Tehran, have just taken the lives of American troops."

Kirby said the strike was "escalatory" and "requires a response," but he also hinted at the need to be proportionate.

"We are not looking for a war with Iran," Kirby said.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters that the US does not believe that Iran is seeking a war, but said "we will take action, and respond to attacks on our forces."

Singh blamed Iran for enabling groups attacking the US, adding that the latest attack carried the "footprints" of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

Iran has denied any involvement in the drone attack and its Foreign Ministry called the US claims "baseless accusations."