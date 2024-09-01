Israel-Hamas war: Union calls strike after hostage deaths

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Biden vows 'Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes'

US President Joe Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" at the news of the bodies recovered from a tunnel in Gaza that included young Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Hamas militants took Goldberg-Polin hostage during October 7 attacks on Israel.

Goldberg-Polin went on to become one of the most well-known captives held by Hamas as his parents met with world leaders to campaign for his release, including Biden.

"He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. His parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, "have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable," Biden said.

"They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express," the president said.

Biden vowed that "Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement: "I strongly condemn Hamas's continued brutality, and so must the entire world."

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, said she and Biden would never waver in their commitment to free the Americans and all those held hostage in Gaza.