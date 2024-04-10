Israel-Hamas war: Sons of Hamas leader killed in airstrike

Skip next section Israel to open new border crossing for aid into Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced what he called "the next phase of the humanitarian campaign" that would "flood Gaza with aid."

"We plan to flood Gaza with aid, and we are expecting to reach 500 trucks per day," Gallant told reporters. He said Israel would "streamline security checks" that aid organizations blamed for limiting the flow of humanitarian aid to people in the Gaza Strip and would build a new border crossing into northern Gaza.

The steps come amid intense international pressure on Israel to allow more food, water and other supplies to enter Gaza. Last week, US President Joe Biden called for Israel to take "immediate action" to increase aid allowed into Gaza during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gallant did not specify when the new border crossing would be built or opened.

Gallant said Israel more than doubled the daily average of aid trucks crossing into Gaza over the last few days.

"We saw a record number of 467 trucks and 303 air-dropped packages (Tuesday)," he said. "Last month the daily average was 213 and before that it was 170."

Before Israel's military operation in Gaza, which followed terror attacks by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 in southern Israel, about 500 trucks carrying aid entered the Palestinian enclave daily, according to the United Nations.