Israel-Hamas war sees US Jewish, Muslim communities on edge

SocietyUnited States of AmericaIsrael-Hamas war sees US Jewish, Muslim communities on edgeInes Pohl10/30/2023October 30, 2023Hamas' terror attacks in Israel and ongoing strikes on Gaza have seen tensions rise in Jewish and Palestinian communities in the United States, where the number of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents is rising.