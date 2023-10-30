  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hamas war sees US Jewish, Muslim communities on edge

Ines Pohl
October 30, 2023

Hamas' terror attacks in Israel and ongoing strikes on Gaza have seen tensions rise in Jewish and Palestinian communities in the United States, where the number of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents is rising.

Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl