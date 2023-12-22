  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hamas war overshadows Bethlehem Christmas

Tania Krämer in Bethlehem
December 22, 2023

Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, is famous for being the biblical birthplace of Jesus. But this year, because of the war in Gaza, most festivities have been canceled. It's also much harder to reach the popular pilgrimage site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aVqy
