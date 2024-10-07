Israel-Hamas war one year on: Netanyahu says, 'We will win'Published October 7, 2024last updated October 7, 2024
What you need to know
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "will win" in its ongoing fight against militants in both Gaza and Lebanon.
Israel’s military launched fresh airstrikes against targets in south Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Hezbollah.
That's as the Lebanon-based militant group said it had targeted an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa.
Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Monday, October 7:
Hezbollah says Israeli army base targeted near Haifa
Hezbollah said early Monday it had targeted an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa, the third attack on a military position in the area in one day.
Hezbollah fighters launched "a salvo of Fadi 1 rockets at the Carmel base south of Haifa," the Iran-backed group said in a statement.
Air raid sirens blared in Israel's north including the city of Haifa late Sunday night.
Earlier Sunday, the Lebanon-based militants said they carried out two attacks on another base also south of Haifa.
The group dedicated the attack to its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut last month.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon.
It is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries.
The EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south Beirut, Lebanese media reports
Israel launched fresh strikes in southern Beirut, official Lebanese media reported.
The attacks took place shortly after calls by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold.
"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National News Agency said.
The aerial bombardment came less than a day after Israel hit Beirut's southern suburbs with more than 30 airstrikes.
Netanyahu says Israel 'will win'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country will achieve victory in its ongoing battles with militants in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
He also said Israel’s military “completely transformed reality” in the year since Hamas’ terror attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 others were taken hostage.
"A year ago, we suffered a terrible blow. Over the past 12 months, we have completely transformed reality," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Lebanon border, according to his office.
Israel's subsequent military offensive in Gaza following the October 7 attacks has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.
There are also growing concerns that the conflict could escalate into a wider war in the region as Israel mounts a ground operation in Lebanon and vows to respond to a barrage of missiles fired by Iran this week.
sri/kb (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)