Israel-Hamas war one year on: Netanyahu says, 'We will win'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country "will win" in its ongoing fight against militants in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Israel’s military launched fresh airstrikes against targets in south Beirut, which is considered a stronghold of the Hezbollah.

That's as the Lebanon-based militant group said it had targeted an Israeli military base near the northern city of Haifa.

Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Monday, October 7: