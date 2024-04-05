Israel-Hamas war: 'No more excuses' on Gaza aid — Germany

04/05/2024 April 5, 2024 Hezbollah leader says Iranian attack on Israel 'inevitable'

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the armed wing of the Lebanese organization Hezbollah, on Friday said Iran's retaliation for an Israeli attack on one of its embassies in Syria earlier this week "is coming inevitably." Hezbollah is supported by Iran.

"Be certain, be sure, that the Iranian response to the targeting of the consulate in Damascus is definitely coming against Israel," he said.

Nasrallah called the attack, which killed seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards — including two generals — a "turning point."

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire repeatedly since Gaza-based Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people.

Nearly 270 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in those exchanges. On the Israeli side of the border, 18 people, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed.

Linking Gaza to skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon border, Nasrallah said, "When the war stops in Gaza, it will stop here."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said his troops would continue to attack Israel's enemies wherever they may be, "It could be in Damascus and it could be in Beirut. The enemy is badly hit in all places and is therefore looking for ways to respond. We are ready with a multi-layered defense."

Israel has canceled leave for all combat units and called up specialized reservists from air defense units as a precaution to a possible retaliatory response from Tehran.

Though Iran has continued to back proxy groups around the Middle East, including the Houthi rebels in Yemen and militias in Iraq, it has avoided getting directly involved in the conflict.