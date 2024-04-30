Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu vows to launch Rafah offensive

04/30/2024 April 30, 2024 Netanyahu warns against possible ICC arrest warrants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would be a scandal on a historic scale if the International Criminal Court (ICC) were to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

The ICC in The Hague has been looking into possible war crimes committed by Israel since 2021, as well as accusations leveled against Islamist militant group Hamas and Israeli settlers in the West Bank. This is separate from the two cases concerning Israel at the International Court of Justice, which is also based in The Hague.

"The possibility that they will issue arrest warrants for war crimes against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) commanders and state leaders, this possibility is a scandal on a historic scale," Netanyahu said in a video statement on Tuesday night.

He said the move would be an "unprecedented antisemitic hate crime."

"No decision, whether in The Hague or elsewhere, will in any way diminish our determination to achieve all war aims," Netanyahu added.

The ICC has given no public indication that arrest warrants are imminent.