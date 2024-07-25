Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu to meet Biden, Harris

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Hamas, Iran condemn Netanyahu's speech to Congress

Militant group Hamas as well as the Iranian Foreign Ministry have condemned an address by Israeli prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress.

Late on Wednesday, Hamas accused Netanyahu of misleading the public over efforts to secure a hostage release deal.

"Netanyahu's talk about intensified efforts to return the hostages is a complete lie and misleading Israeli, American and international public opinion, while he is the one who thwarted all efforts aimed at ending the war and concluding a deal to release the prisoners, despite the continuous efforts of mediators from our brothers in Egypt and Qatar," the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Hamas is classified as a terror group by the US, the EU, Germany and others.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani denounced Congress for welcoming and applauding Netanyahu.

"The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is embraced by his supporters after nine months of genocide and infanticide," he said.

In his address on Wednesday, Netanyahu called for an alliance against what he called an Iranian "axis of terror." He claimed Iran was behind almost all sectarian violence in the Middle East.