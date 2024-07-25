Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu to meet Biden, Harris

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Australia imposes sanctions on settlers, youth group

Australia has sanctioned Israeli settlers and a youth group accused of "beatings, sexual assault and torture" of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced financial sanctions and travel bans against seven individuals and the Hilltop Youth religious settler group.

The move follows similar measures by the European Union and the United States.

"The individuals sanctioned today have been involved in violent attacks on Palestinians," Wong said. "This includes beatings, sexual assault and torture of Palestinians resulting in serious injury and in some cases, death."

Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022 at the helm of a strongly pro-settler coalition, settlement expansion has increased sharply.

Occupied by Israel since 1967, the West Bank has seen a significant spike in violence since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Palestinian authorities say at least 589 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the outbreak of the war on October 7. At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have also been killed in the same period of time in attacks involving Palestinians in the territory, Israeli officials say.