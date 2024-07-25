Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu thanks Biden at White House

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Netanyahu thanks Biden for supporting Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his thanks to US President Joe Biden for the American leader's 50 years of support for the state of Israel.

"I want to thank you for the 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel, and I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead," said Netanyahu.

The statement came during Netanyahu's long-awaited visit to the White House on Thursday — his first since 2020, when Donald Trump was president.

On the heels of Netanyahu's speech to US lawmakers on Wednesday, he and Biden were expected to discuss efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas militants.

Biden has pressed Israel and Hamas to seal a US-backed plan to release remaining hostages in Gaza over three phases — something that would be a legacy-affirming achievement for the 81-year-old Democrat. On Sunday, Biden abandoned his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who will hold a private meeting with Netanyahu later Thursday.

The Israeli leader is under pressure at home as hostages' relatives demand the return of their loved ones and members of his far-right government call for him to ensure Israeli forces eliminate Hamas.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by several countries, including Israel, Germany and the United States.