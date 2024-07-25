Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu thanks Biden at White House

07/25/2024 July 25, 2024 Outlawing UNRWA 'nonsense,' says EU's Borrell

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called on Israel to reverse its decision to outlaw the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he said such a move was "nonsense."

"Outlawing UNRWA — and labelling it as terrorist, which it is not — amounts to targeting regional stability and human dignity of all those benefiting from the UN agency work," wrote Borrell. "We join many partners in urging the Israeli Government to halt this nonsense."

Israeli lawmakers this week gave their preliminary approval to a bill labeling UNRWA a terrorist organization and proposing to sever relations with the UN agency.

"It's another attempt in a wider campaign to dismantle the agency," UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma said of the bill. "Such steps are unheard of in the history of the United Nations."

Following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, Israel, without publicly releasing evidence, claimed UNRWA employed a dozen Hamas militants. The accusation led several governments to pause funding to the agency until an inquiry found issues with "neutrality" but no evidence of terrorism.