Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu sets 'date' for Rafah offensive

04/08/2024 April 8, 2024 Dismantling Hamas means Israel 'must go to Rafah,' IDF tells DW

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, a spokesman for Israel's military, told DW that the IDF is continuing its mission to dismantle and destroy Hamas as a governing authority in the Gaza Strip.

"We do know that in the Gaza Strip there are still at least six operational battalions of Hamas," he said, adding that four of them operate in the Rafah area and two in more central Gaza.

"If we are going to be successful at dismantling Hamas, we're going to have to go to Rafah," the spokesman stressed.

According to Lerner, a different type of operation would be required in Rafah, including both precision airstrikes and ground operations based on intelligence and operational flexibility.

He said the Israeli military is getting closer every day to dismantling Hamas. "That is the goal number one alongside with goal number two of bringing home the hostages," the spokesman said.

He also added that there is no quick fix to the reality. "We're going to take our time until we reach our goals," Lerner said.