Israel-Hamas war: Living in tents on the Gaza-Egypt border

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael-Hamas war: Living in tents on the Gaza-Egypt borderTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMohammed Al-Kahlout01/31/2024January 31, 2024When the southern city of Rafah became a major refuge for people fleeing Israel's offensive against Hamas, the area's camps were overwhelmed. New arrivals moved on to a barren strip of land along the border with Egypt.https://p.dw.com/p/4brNhAdvertisement