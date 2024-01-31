  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UNRWA
Russia's war in Ukraine
ECOWAS
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Israel-Hamas war: Living in tents on the Gaza-Egypt border

Mohammed Al-Kahlout
January 31, 2024

When the southern city of Rafah became a major refuge for people fleeing Israel's offensive against Hamas, the area's camps were overwhelmed. New arrivals moved on to a barren strip of land along the border with Egypt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4brNh
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A man viewing security camera footage showing an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin

Israeli forces raid hospital in Jenin

Israeli forces entered a hospital in Jenin in the occupied West Bank and killed three alleged Palestinian militants.
ConflictsJanuary 30, 202402:18 min
Zaakirah Chotiah, a South African who managed to make it out of Gaza, is overcome by emotions as she reflects on what she and her children witnessed there.

South African evacuee from Gaza tells her story

When violence and destruction closed in on Zaakirah Chotiah and her five children, they knew they had to flee.
ConflictsJanuary 30, 202402:57 min
A truck marked with United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) logo leaves the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA's humanitarian work remains critical in Gaza, UN warns

The suspension of funding for the UN's Palestinian refugee agency could hardly have come at a worse time.
ConflictsJanuary 28, 202402:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Show more