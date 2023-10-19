Israel-Hamas war: Two US hostages released by Hamas

10/20/2023 October 20, 2023 Blinken calls on Hamas to release all American hostages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the two American hostages released by militant group Hamas for "humanitarian reasons" will be met by US Embassy officials in Israel.

Blinken confirmed that there are 10 further Americans missing and that some of them are among those currently being held captive by Hamas militants.

"There are still 10 additional Americans who remain unaccounted for in this conflict," he told a White House press conference. "We know that some of them are being held hostage by Hamas, along with an estimated 200 other hostages held in Gaza."

He called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all hostages.

When asked whether Hamas are following the rules of war in Gaza, Blinken said there will be plenty of time to assess how their operations have been conducted.