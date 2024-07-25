Israel-Hamas war: Kamala Harris holds talks with Netanyahu

Skip next section Harris 'will not be silent' over Gaza suffering, she tells Netanyahu

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party in November's presidential election, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

She said she had a "frank and constructive meeting" with him in which she reiterated her "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security, but went on to take a more critical tone of Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters," she told reporters after the meeting.

"I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," she said. "I will not be silent."