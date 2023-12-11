Israel-Hamas war: Jerusalem's Old City sees slump in tourism

ConflictsIsraelIsrael-Hamas war: Jerusalem's Old City sees slump in tourismTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelBen Fajzullin11/12/2023November 12, 2023Before the Hamas terror attacks on Israel, Jerusalem's Old City was usually full of tourists. But the latest conflict has left one of the holiest places in the world eerily quiet. Both Arab and Israeli operators are suffering.https://p.dw.com/p/4YiZFAdvertisement