Israel-Hamas war: Jerusalem's Old City sees slump in tourism

Ben Fajzullin
November 12, 2023

Before the Hamas terror attacks on Israel, Jerusalem's Old City was usually full of tourists. But the latest conflict has left one of the holiest places in the world eerily quiet. Both Arab and Israeli operators are suffering.

