Israel-Hamas war: Israelis angry as hostages found dead

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Families of hostages call for nationwide protests in Israel

An umbrella group representing the families of Israeli captives in Gaza called for a massive protest on Sunday.

The Hostages Families Forum called for a countrywide protest demanding a "complete halt of the country" to pressure the Israeli government to agree to a cease-fire deal and ensure the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza.

"A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses, those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive. It's time to bring our hostages home," it said.

"The Hostages Families Forum demands that Prime Minister Netanyahu address the nation and take responsibility for abandoning the hostages," it added.

Israel: Families urge truce deal to save Gaza hostages To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

About 250 people were captured by Hamas militants in the October 7 attack. A November deal resulted in the release of 105 hostages.

Before news broke about the bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza on Sunday, Israel said it believed some 108 captives were still held in Gaza. About one-third of them were believed to be dead.

Meanwhile, international mediators last month made another effort to bring about a deal in Gaza in return for the release of hostages.

Qatar, Egypt and the US presented a bridging proposal to close the gaps of disagreements between Israel and Hamas, but there was no concrete proposal to move forward with.

Hamas once again said there would be no deal on the table without a complete withdrawal of troops from Gaza.