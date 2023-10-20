Israel-Hamas war: Israel to step up strikes on Gaza in hours

Skip next section Military: Israel planning to step up attacks on Gaza

10/21/2023 October 21, 2023 Military: Israel planning to step up attacks on Gaza

The spokesman for Israel's military said the country planned to step up its air attacks as preparation for the next stage of its war on Hamas.

Asked about a possible ground invasion, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters the military was trying to create optimal conditions before launching one.

"We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks, from today," Hagari said.

Israel has ordered residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south to avoid being caught up in the conflict with the Islamist military group that launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

On Saturday, Israel's military said some 700,000 people had moved to southern areas of the territory.