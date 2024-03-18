Israel-Hamas war: Israel to send team to US for Rafah talks

Skip next section Biden sees Rafah operation as 'mistake,' Israel to send team to Washington for talks

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington considers that a major Israeli ground operation in Rafah "would be a mistake."

Sullivan said US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US' support for Israel's long-term security and its right to combat Hamas in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Biden also stressed to Netanyahu that Israel needs a coherent and sustainable strategy to get rid of Hamas, Sullivan said.

Biden told Netanyahu that he was "deeply concerned" over Israel's plans to launch a a major military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Sullivan said that Netanyahu agreed to send a team made up of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington to hear US concerns about Israel's plans for Rafah.

He said that Washington would "lay out an alternative approach that would target key Hamas elements in Rafah and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground invasion."

Sullivan said the two leaders discussed negotiations towards a cease-fire in exchange for the release of hostages. He said that Washington considers such a deal an "urgent priority."