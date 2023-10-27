Israel-Hamas war: Israel expands ground operations into Gaza

Skip next section Negotiations with Israel on Gaza aid 'tricky' — UN official

The UN has released more details on aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said 74 aid trucks managed to cross into Gaza since the border was partially opened on Saturday and, "we're expecting another eight or so today."

She said negotiations with Israel to secure humanitarian crossings were ongoing.

"In addition to the technical issues and the security issues, there are political issues as well," she told reporters in Jerusalem via video link.

"There's a certain amount of pressure on the government of Israel in terms of its domestic politics," she said.

Hastings said it was "very tricky" to provide Israel with security assurances while getting aid delivered to the Gaza Strip.

"We need the electricity lines to be reconnected and I've heard the Government of Israel saying they will not be doing that," Hastings said.

"We need to get the fuel trucks in, we need to get fuel for the gas power plant running again," she said.

"And we need to do it in a secure way that offers Israel assurances to make sure that it's not going to be diverted."

Hastings also spoke on the situation in Gaza's hospitals.

"We are aware of the 1,000 patients that require dialysis and over 100 children and babies that are in incubators, so we do our best to try and make the prioritization in accordance with the greatest needs," Hastings said.