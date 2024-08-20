Israel-Hamas war: IDF says six hostages' bodies recovered

Skip next section Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza – IDF

08/20/2024 August 20, 2024 Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza – IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning that they had recovered the bodies of six deceased hostages from the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza.

The hostages were named as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the recovery effort, saying in a statement:

"Our hearts ache for the terrible loss. The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages – both alive and dead."

The Hostages Families Forum, which speaks on behalf of many hostage families, welcomed the news but called on Netanyahu's government to conclude a hostage release deal the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal," the group said in a statement, although Israeli authorities believe about a third of those to already be dead. "The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, must do everything in its power to finalize the deal currently on the table."

The recovery operation came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Middle East for the ninth time in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which has killed around 40,000 Palestinians and driven over 2 million more from their homes.

