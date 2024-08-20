Israel-Hamas war: IDF says six hostages' bodies recovered

Skip next section Bodies of six hostages retrieved from Gaza – IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning that they had recovered the bodies of six deceased hostages from the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza.

The hostages were named as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the recovery effort, saying in a statement:

"Our hearts ache for the terrible loss. The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages – both alive and dead."

Fighters from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups abducted a total of 253 people from Israel into Gaza on October 7.

Hamas is still believed to be holding around 110 hostages, a third of whom are estimated by Israeli authorities to be dead.

