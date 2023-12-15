Israel-Hamas war: IDF says it has killed 3 hostages

12/15/2023 December 15, 2023 Baerbock calls for Arab countries to condemn Hamas 'terror'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock appealed to Arab countries to demand that Hamas disarm, saying attacks on Israel "continue on a daily basis from Hamas' side."

"I therefore demand that all Arab countries clearly name Hamas's terrorism," Baerbock said after talks with her Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Berlin.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Germany, the European Union, the US and others.

She also called on Arab countries to "use their channels of communication to secure the hostages' release."

"And the Arab countries must clearly demand that Hamas lays down its weapons, so that Israel is not forced to continue to defend itself on such a massive scale," she said.

Baerbock hosted her Lebanese counterpart for talks in Berlin on Friday Image: picture alliance/dpa

However, the minister also said "the people in Gaza are living in hell," adding that Germany would be increasing its aid to Palestinians by €24 million, to roughly €203 million (about $221 million) in total.

Baerbock added that Israel "must better protect the civilians of Gaza and adjust its strategy."

She described the broader security situation in the region, including on Israel's northern border to Lebanon, as a "highly dangerous powder keg."

She said she decried the attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia "in the strongest terms," adding that all sides must urge the group to stop "pouring oil on the fire."

Lebanon's Abdallah Bou Habib struck a similarly strident tone at times. He argued that a solution for the Hezbollah-controlled border area would also involve concessions from Israel.

"We have a UN Security Council Resolution, 1701. We need it to be implemented — fully implemented, really. And, yes, Hezbollah has to do some things and Israel has to do other things, so that we can implement it fully. This is in the interest of people on both sides of the borders, and in the interest of strengthening the Lebanese government as well," he said.

He claimed that all Arab countries were ready for peace in the region and had agreed to terms in the past, but said "the peace would start with the Palestinians [...] their problem has to be solved before we can really witness peace."

Bou Habib went on to say that "what happened on October 7, the unfortunate thing that happened on October 7, could happen again in the future," unless the international community worked to prevent it. He argued that Hamas' attacks ultimately materialized "because of the lack of will in the international community to finish the peace process according to UN resolutions that started in 1948."