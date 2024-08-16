  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hamas war: Hostage families urge Doha truce deal

Irfan Aftab
August 16, 2024

Protesters in Israel demand the return of the remaining hostages in Gaza as cease-fire talks in Qatar enter a second day. The negotiations come amid heightened Middle East tensions following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

