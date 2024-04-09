Israel-Hamas war: France, Jordan, Egypt call for cease-fire

04/09/2024 April 9, 2024 Blinken doubts Israeli attack on Rafah before US-Israel talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he doubted Israel would attack Rafah before new talks next week in Washington.

"I don't anticipate any actions being taken before those talks; for that matter, I don't see anything imminent," he told a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a "date" was set for a ground offensive in Rafah, vowing to go ahead despite international concerns over 1.5 million Palestinians sheltering in the city.

The US will again make the case that major military operations in Rafah would be "extremely dangerous for civilians who have been caught in harm's way," Blinken said.

US Secretary of State said that Israel has not shared a date for an operation with the United States. "No, we do not have any date for an operation, at least one that's been communicated to us by the Israelis," he told reporters.

Blinken also said that the US has a "very serious" truce offer for Hamas that should be accepted, without going into details about what the offer would entail.