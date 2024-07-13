Israel-Hamas war: Dozens reported dead in Gaza camp strike

A strike on al-Mawasi camp in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday has killed at least 71 people, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

The ministry called the attack "a brutal massacre."

The Israeli armed forces say the strike targeted Mohammed Deif, the militant Islamist group's military chief.

Hamas has cast doubt on the claim, calling it "nonsense."

Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, July 13.