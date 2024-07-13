  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineEuro 2024
Live
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Israel-Hamas war: Dozens reported dead in Gaza camp strike

Published July 13, 2024last updated July 13, 2024

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli strike on a displacement camp has left at least 71 dead. Israel says the attack near Khan Younis targeted Hamas' military chief. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iFaF
People rummaging through belongings in the southern Gaza Strip on July 13
The al-Mawasi camp in Khan Younis was hit by a strikeImage: Mohammed Salem/REUTERS
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

A strike on al-Mawasi camp in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday has killed at least 71 people, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

The ministry called the attack "a brutal massacre."

The Israeli armed forces say the strike targeted Mohammed Deif, the militant Islamist group's military chief.

Hamas has cast doubt on the claim, calling it "nonsense." 

Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war  on Thursday, July 13.  

Skip next section Argentina declares Hamas an 'international terrorist organization'
July 13, 2024

Argentina declares Hamas an 'international terrorist organization'

 Argentina's presidency has classified the Palestinian militant group Hamas as an "international terrorist organization," citing its October 7 assault on Israel and an "extensive history" of attacks.

A statement from President Javier Milei's office also said the libertarian Argentinian leader had "an unwavering commitment to recognize terrorists for what they are."

The move brings the South American country into line with Germany, the United States and several other countries.

On a visit to Israel in February, Milei likened Hamas' actions during the October 7 attacks to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iFdH
Skip next section Israeli official: Alleged October 7 mastermind Deif targeted in Khan Younis strike
July 13, 2024

Israeli official: Alleged October 7 mastermind Deif targeted in Khan Younis strike

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, has confirmed that a strike in southern Gaza in which dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed targeted Mohammed Deif,  believed to be the man who planned the October 7 raids by Hamas in southern Israel.

Israel has long sought to eliminate Deif, who is thought to have eluded several attempts to kill him in the past.

Among other things, Deif is considered to be behind the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

He is also responsible for enhancing the network of tunnels used by Hamas and for developing the group's expertise in bomb-making.

The official said it was still unclear whether Deif had died in the strike.

Gaza: Israeli military releases new footage of tunnel system

https://p.dw.com/p/4iFc9
Skip next section Gaza Health Ministry says at least 71 dead in camp strike
July 13, 2024

Gaza Health Ministry says at least 71 dead in camp strike

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that an Israeli strike on a displacement camp in Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian enclave has killed at least 71 people and injured some 289 others.

The ministry updated an earlier death toll of 20 after what it called a "horrific occupation (Israeli) massacre" at the Mawasi camp.

Israel Army Radio said on Saturday that the attack had targeted Hamas' military chief, Mohammed Deif, but that it was unclear whether he had been killed. 

A senior Hamas official, Abu Zuhri, told Reuters news agency that the Israeli claim was nonsense and said all those who died were civilians.  

The strike comes as the Israeli military continues its campaign in Gaza against Hamas, in retaliation for the October 7 terror attacks in Israel that left some 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians.

Hamas and other Palestinians groups also took 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 42 of the remaining hostages in Gaza have died. 

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, EU and others.  

tj/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa) 

https://p.dw.com/p/4iFbW