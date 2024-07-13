Israel-Hamas war: Dozens reported dead in Gaza camp strike

Israel-Hamas war: Dozens reported dead in Gaza camp strikePublished July 13, 2024last updated July 13, 2024
What you need to know
A strike on al-Mawasi camp in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday has killed at least 71 people, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.
The ministry called the attack "a brutal massacre."
The Israeli armed forces say the strike targeted Mohammed Deif, the militant Islamist group's military chief.
Hamas has cast doubt on the claim, calling it "nonsense."
Here is a roundup of developments from the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, July 13.
Argentina declares Hamas an 'international terrorist organization'
Argentina's presidency has classified the Palestinian militant group Hamas as an "international terrorist organization," citing its October 7 assault on Israel and an "extensive history" of attacks.
A statement from President Javier Milei's office also said the libertarian Argentinian leader had "an unwavering commitment to recognize terrorists for what they are."
The move brings the South American country into line with Germany, the United States and several other countries.
On a visit to Israel in February, Milei likened Hamas' actions during the October 7 attacks to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.
Israeli official: Alleged October 7 mastermind Deif targeted in Khan Younis strike
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, has confirmed that a strike in southern Gaza in which dozens of Palestinians were reportedly killed targeted Mohammed Deif, believed to be the man who planned the October 7 raids by Hamas in southern Israel.
Israel has long sought to eliminate Deif, who is thought to have eluded several attempts to kill him in the past.
Among other things, Deif is considered to be behind the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.
He is also responsible for enhancing the network of tunnels used by Hamas and for developing the group's expertise in bomb-making.
The official said it was still unclear whether Deif had died in the strike.
Gaza Health Ministry says at least 71 dead in camp strike
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that an Israeli strike on a displacement camp in Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian enclave has killed at least 71 people and injured some 289 others.
The ministry updated an earlier death toll of 20 after what it called a "horrific occupation (Israeli) massacre" at the Mawasi camp.
Israel Army Radio said on Saturday that the attack had targeted Hamas' military chief, Mohammed Deif, but that it was unclear whether he had been killed.
A senior Hamas official, Abu Zuhri, told Reuters news agency that the Israeli claim was nonsense and said all those who died were civilians.
The strike comes as the Israeli military continues its campaign in Gaza against Hamas, in retaliation for the October 7 terror attacks in Israel that left some 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians.
Hamas and other Palestinians groups also took 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 42 of the remaining hostages in Gaza have died.
Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, EU and others.
tj/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)