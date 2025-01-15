Israel-Hamas war: Dozens killed in Gaza amid ceasefire hopes

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Maintain pressure on Israel after truce, demands Palestinian PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has called on the international community to maintain the pressure on Israel in the wake of a potential Gaza truce.

"The ceasefire we're talking about ... came about primarily because of international pressure, so pressure does pay off," Mustafa told a conference in Oslo, Norway.

He said Israel must "be shown what's right and what's wrong, and that the veto power on peace and statehood for Palestinians will not be accepted and tolerated any longer."

Mustafa was speaking at a meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, which has gathered representatives of around 80 states in the Norwegian capital.

Norway was one of several EU countries that recognized Palestinian statehood last May, sparking anger in Israel.

"We need to move forward now towards a two-state solution. And since one of the two states exists, which is Israel, we need to build the other state, which is Palestine," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, the host of the meeting.

"A ceasefire is the prerequisite for peace, but it is not peace," he added.