Israel-Hamas war: Airstrike near Gaza school kills dozens
Mark Espiner
07/10/2024
July 10, 2024
An Israeli airstrike on a school near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has killed at least 25 people. Israel has stepped up its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas militants it says have regrouped in previously cleared areas.