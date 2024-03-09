Israel-Hamas war: Doubts grow over Ramadan cease-fire deal

Skip next section Israel says Sweden and Canada wrong to resume UNRWA funding

Israel sharply criticized recent announcements that Canada and Sweden will resume aid funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Israel has said a dozen of UNRWA's 30,000 workers actively participated in the October 7 Hamas attack on villages and kibbutzim in southern Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and in which another 250 were kidnapped.

The incident triggered an immediate halt to Western funding, in turn causing UNRWA, which is central to getting humanitarian aid to beleaguered Palestinians in Gaza, to warn of the organization’s collapse if funding was not renewed.

Fifteen major donors, including the US, UK and Germany, suspended funding in late January after Israel leveled the claims.

Canada said funding would resume "because of the dire humanitarian situation on the ground."

Israel accused Canada and Sweden of "ignoring the involvement of UNRWA employees in terrorist activity."

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the reversal a “serious mistake.”

UNRWA boss Philippe Lazzarini on Saturday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that other countries would resume funding over "the coming weeks."