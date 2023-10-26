Israel-Hamas war deepens divisions in Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonIsrael-Hamas war deepens divisions in Lebanon To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonMohamad Chreyteh in Beirut10/26/2023October 26, 2023In Lebanon, people are divided over the conflict between Israel and Hamas. While some call for military action against Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, others fear Lebanon could be dragged into a large-scale conflict.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y2qnAdvertisement