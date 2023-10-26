  1. Skip to content
Israel-Hamas war deepens divisions in Lebanon

Mohamad Chreyteh in Beirut
October 26, 2023

In Lebanon, people are divided over the conflict between Israel and Hamas. While some call for military action against Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza, others fear Lebanon could be dragged into a large-scale conflict.

