Israel-Hamas war: Biden warns cease-fire is 'essential'

04/04/2024 April 4, 2024

Condemning the attack on a convoy of aid workers, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said Israel's explanation for the death of aid workers in Gaza was "not good enough."

The seven aid workers who died in Gaza included an Australian woman named Zomi Frankcom.

Israel's airstrike which it says was a "mistake" has drawn widespread condemnation from its allies, including the United States.

"We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war," Albanese said during a press conference in Sydney.

Albanese appeared to be referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's video message in which he said that "this happens in war."

World Central Kitchen, the organization that the aid workers had been working for, said they had been coordinating their movements with the Israeli military. Founder and celebrity chef Jose Andres said the attack had targeted his workers "systematically, car by car."

In his call with Netanyahu, Albanese demanded full accountability from Israel.

"They have committed to a full and proper investigation. I want that to be transparent and I want those findings to be made public so that we find out how exactly this can occur," he said.

