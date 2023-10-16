Israel-Hamas war: Biden to visit Israel for Netanyahu talks

Skip next section Biden to travel to Jordan after Israel visit

US President Joe Biden will travel to Jordan on Wednesday to meet with Arab leaders following his trip to Israel, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said Biden will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"We've been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza. That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration," Kirby said.

Biden's trip to Israel will be his strongest message yet to stand alongside Israel as it reels from the devastating terror attacks of October 7.

Biden's administration has pledged military support for Israel, sending US carriers and aid to the region.

Biden has also called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, where the situation remains dire.

Around one million people have evacuated from northern Gaza to the south of the strip, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told reporters Monday.

"My main concerns right now... is to get aid into Gaza," he said, "because they won't get out of Gaza."