  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Elections in Saxony, ThuringiaUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

Published September 1, 2024last updated September 1, 2024

The Israeli military said it has found the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. One of them is dual US-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. DW has more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k8y1
An electronic board showing an image of Hersh in Bremen, Germany
Hersh Goldberg-Polin was 23-years-old and was kidnapped by Hamas at the supernova music festival in IsraelImage: Privat
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of 6 hostages, one of them a US-Israeli dual national  
  • Polio vaccination campaign set to officially kick off in Gaza  
  • Security tensions heightened in West Bank after Israeli operation

Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas warand news from the wider Middle East region on September 1:

Skip next section White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza
September 1, 2024

White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza

The White House said that the bodies of 6 hostages have been recovered by the Israeli military in Gaza, including US-Israeli man Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," US President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.   

wd/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa) 

https://p.dw.com/p/4k8y2