Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin's ties to Germany

Among the six hostages found dead in the Gaza tunnel was Hersh Goldberg-Polin — an Israeli-American with ties to Germany.

An avid football fan of top-flight Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem, Goldberg-Polin had visited Hapoel's sister club, Werder Bremen, in Germany on numerous occasions.

Werder Bremen and several of its fan groups have played a key role in raising awareness of Goldberg-Polin's situation.

There's a longstanding friendship between Bremen's most famous fan group, the Infamous Youth, and Hapoel Jerusalem's fans, known as the Malcha Brigade.

Goldberg-Polin's family also spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month.

His parents wore the number 320 on stage, representing the number of days their son had been held.

You can read the full story here: American-Israeli family plead for Hamas hostage's return.