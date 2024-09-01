Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in GazaPublished September 1, 2024last updated September 1, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli military recovers bodies of 6 hostages, including a young US-Israeli dual national
- Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin's family had relentlessly campaigned for his return home
- His family had met with world leaders, including Pope Francis
- Polio vaccination campaign set to officially kick off in Gaza
- Security tensions heightened in West Bank after Israeli operation
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas warand news from the wider Middle East region on September 1:
Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin's ties to Germany
Among the six hostages found dead in the Gaza tunnel was Hersh Goldberg-Polin — an Israeli-American with ties to Germany.
An avid football fan of top-flight Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem, Goldberg-Polin had visited Hapoel's sister club, Werder Bremen, in Germany on numerous occasions.
Werder Bremen and several of its fan groups have played a key role in raising awareness of Goldberg-Polin's situation.
There's a longstanding friendship between Bremen's most famous fan group, the Infamous Youth, and Hapoel Jerusalem's fans, known as the Malcha Brigade.
Goldberg-Polin's family also spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month.
His parents wore the number 320 on stage, representing the number of days their son had been held.
Israeli army announces 6 hostages recovered in Gaza
Israel has identified the bodies of six hostages found in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip and brought them to Israel, the military said.
The army identified them as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi and Alexander Lobanov, all of whom were abducted during a music festival during the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The sixth hostage, Carmel Gat, was abducted from the nearby farming community of Be'eri.
"According to our initial estimation, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short time before we reached them," military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in a briefing.
Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US and some Arab states.
White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza
The White House said that the bodies of 6 hostages have been recovered by the Israeli military in Gaza, including US-Israeli man Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," US President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
wd/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)