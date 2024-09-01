Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

Skip next section White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza

09/01/2024 September 1, 2024 White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza

The White House said that the bodies of 6 hostages have been recovered by the Israeli military in Gaza, including US-Israeli man Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," US President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

wd/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)