Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: 6 bodies of hostages recovered in GazaPublished September 1, 2024last updated September 1, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli military recovers bodies of 6 hostages, one of them a US-Israeli dual national
- Polio vaccination campaign set to officially kick off in Gaza
- Security tensions heightened in West Bank after Israeli operation
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas warand news from the wider Middle East region on September 1:
September 1, 2024
White House says bodies of 6 hostages discovered by IDF in Gaza
The White House said that the bodies of 6 hostages have been recovered by the Israeli military in Gaza, including US-Israeli man Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas," US President Joe Biden said in a statement. "We have now confirmed that one of the hostages... was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
