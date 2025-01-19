Israel-Hamas war: 3 Israeli hostages released amid ceasefire

01/19/2025 January 19, 2025 Biden praises Gaza truce in last day in office

Biden has been criticized for his Mideast policy amid Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/picture alliance

President Joe Biden welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, on what will be his final day in office.

"After so much pain, death and loss of life, today the guns in Gaza have gone silent," Biden said, regarding a truce he had hoped would come before the end of his term.

The US president said the "region has been fundamentally transformed."

Speaking about the ceasefire deal, Biden said it was one of the toughest negotiations he has been involved in. He defended his decision to support Israel throughout the conflict.

"The road to this deal has been not easy at all, it was a long road," Biden said. "But we've reached this point today because of the pressure Israel built on Hamas, backed by the United States."