Israel-Hamas truce: Family reunions raise expectations

ConflictsIsraelIsrael-Hamas truce: Family reunions raise expectationsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsrael11/27/2023November 27, 2023The current Israel-Hamas truce is in its fourth and final day. More Hamas hostages are set to be released in exchange for detained Palestinians in Israel and Gaza aid. There are signs from both sides that the pause in fighting could be extended.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZTXSAdvertisement