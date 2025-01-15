Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal

Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage dealPublished January 15, 2025last updated January 15, 2025
What you need to know
- Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators have said a Gaza truce deal between Israel and Hamas has been agreed
- The deal will go into effect as of January 19
- Phase 1 of the deal entails 33 hostages being released by Hamas over a six-week period
- Israel would be obliged to withdraw gradually from Gaza, release Palestinian prisoners
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, January 15, 2025:
Hamas: Gaza deal result of Palestinian 'steadfastness'
The Islamist militant group Hamas credited the "steadfastness" of the Palestinian people and its own "resistance" for the ceasefire deal with Israel to halt the war in Gaza.
"The ceasefire agreement is a result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip for over 15 months," Hamas said.
The group, designated as a terrorist organization by Germany, the United States, Israel and several other countries, added that the agreement paved "the way toward the realization of our people's aspirations for liberation and return."
Palestinians celebrate in Gaza streets at ceasefire news
Crowds of Palestinians in Gaza have been celebrating as news spreads that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas.
Residents of the Palestinian territory chanted and hugged after the announcement of an agreement aimed at ending more than 15 months of war there.
Although Israel has cautioned that several points "remain unresolved" that it hoped would be addressed Wednesday night, celebrations were already underway in Gaza. The truce is due to take effect on Sunday.
Many of those in the streets took photos to mark the announcement.
"I can't believe that this nightmare of more than a year is finally coming to an end. We have lost so many people, we've lost everything," Randa Sameeh, a 45-year-old displaced from Gaza City to the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, told the AP news agency.
"We need a lot of rest," Sameeh added. "As soon as the truce begins, I will go to the cemetery to visit my brother and family members. We buried them in Deir el-Balah cemetery without proper graves. We will build them new graves and write their names on them."
Biden hails 'dogged and painstaking American diplomacy' for Gaza deal
Outgoing US President Joe Bidenannounced at the White House that "a ceasefire and a hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas."
Biden said the deal followed "the exact framework of the deal I proposed back in May."
The deal, which will take effect on January 19, is "the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy," Biden said.
"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done," he added.
As he began to leave, a reporter called out: "Who deserves credit for this Mr. President, you or Trump?"
Biden replied: "Is that a joke?"
Qatar's PM says ceasefire to start Sunday
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire deal to pause the Gaza war and release some hostages.
"The two belligerents in the Gaza Strip have reached a deal on the prisoner and the hostage swap, and [the mediators] announce a ceasefire in the hopes of reaching a permanent ceasefire between the two sides," Al Thani told reporters.
Al Thani said the truce would start on Sunday and confirmed that the release of 33 hostages was part of the deal.
If implemented, the deal — brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US — would be a pause in the devastating 15-month war in Gaza and could clear the way for dozens of Israeli hostages to go home.
Al Thani called for calm in Gaza in the days ahead of the truce coming into effect. He also said the three mediating countries would monitor the progress of the ceasefire.
The announcement was made in the Qatari capital of Doha, where weeks of painstaking negotiations have been taking place.
'It will be hard for us to wait,' son of hostage in Gaza tells DW
DW spoke to Yair Moses, whose elderly father was taken hostage during the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023, after reports that a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas had been reached.
"It will be hard for us to wait," Ya-ir Moses said, pointing out that the hostage releases will be staggered. Women and the elderly will be released first, according to media reports.
Moses added that the hostages' relatives had not received regular updates during negotiations.
He said he hoped that the ceasefire and hostage agreement would go smoothly and all 98 hostages would be back in Israel, but he added "many things can cause this deal to break."
Yair Moses admitted he does not know if his 80-year-old father, Gadi Moses, is still alive. The last time he had any news of Gadi Moses was from a video on December 23.
"Since then, we got nothing," he said.
EU, Germany welcome ceasefire agreement
European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying the European Union "remains committed to supporting all efforts towards a long-lasting peace and recovery."
"I welcome the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which will bring much-needed relief to those affected by the devastating conflict," Suica posted on X.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote in a post on X that everyone who bears responsibility should now ensure that this opportunity for peace is seized.
Israeli PM's office hopes to resolve remaining issues 'tonight'
Israel says several points in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal still needed to be resolved, but added that it hoped this could be done imminently.
"Several clauses in the framework remain unresolved, and we hope that the details will be finalized tonight," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
The comments came as news spread that an agreement with Hamas had been reached.
Gaza mediator Qatar said obstacles to the truce and hostage exchange had been overcome.
"During the past months, there were underlying issues, major issues between the two parties unresolved," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a news conference. "These issues were resolved during the talks in the past couple of weeks, and therefore we have reached a point where the major issues that were preventing a deal from happening were addressed."
Israel’s president meets head of Red Cross to prepare for hostage release
IsraeliPresident Isaac Herzog has met with the International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric in Jerusalem to discuss preparations for a hostage release deal, according to the Israeli president's office.
Spoljaric updated Herzog on preparations for the transfer of the hostages and the different challenges involved in the process, the Times of Israel, Al Jazeera and other media reported.
Herzog's office also says the president stressed "the utmost importance and sensitivity of this mission."
What does the deal involve?
The most recent draft of the deal would feature a six-week initial ceasefire and include the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza.
It would also allow the return of displaced Palestinians to the north of the enclave.
A copy seen by the Reuters news agency ahead of the latest announcement said the agreement requires Hamas to release 33 Israeli hostages, along with other steps.
Included in the draft is a stipulation that negotiations over a second phase of the agreement should begin by the 16th day of phase one.
The second phase includes the release of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire and a total withdrawal of Israeli soldiers.
Donald Trump: 'We have a deal'
US President-elect Donald Trump praised a hostage release and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, just five days before his inauguration. He was the first international leader to comment on the agreement, which has not yet been officially announced by Israel or Hamas.
"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.
Trump said the deal only came about because of his electoral victory in the US.
"This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signaled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies," he wrote.
Qatari, Hamas, Israeli representatives say ceasefire reached
Officials from the Arab Gulf State of Qatar and representatives from the Palestinian militant group Hamas told the AP and Reuters news agencies that a ceasefire deal has been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza.
Qatar, along with Egypt, has mediated in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Details of the agreement, according to news agencies, include a six-week ceasefire phase, with Israeli forces gradually pulling troops out of Gaza. Hamas would release hostages it took in the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, with Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
An Israeli official also told The Times of Israel news outlet that the Israeli side has agreed to the deal.
Israel foreign minister: Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal by Thursday
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that he was cutting short his visit to Europe amid reports of progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
Saar is returning to his country to attend security Cabinet and government votes on a Gaza hostage release and a ceasefire deal.
"Following the progress in the hostage release negotiations, Minister Saar cut short his diplomatic visit, which was scheduled to continue tomorrow in Hungary. He will return to Israel tonight to participate in the expected discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet and government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Netanyahu's office: Hamas has not replied to ceasefire draft
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators.
The rebuttal came after an Israeli official said the Palestinian militant group had given its approval.
Israeli media had reported that the deal could be formally announced on Wednesday night or Thursday and would come into effect on Sunday, January 19, with the release of an initial group of hostages after it was given the green light by Hamas.
However, Netanyahu's office said Hamas had not communicated its answer to the proposal.
"Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organization has not yet returned its response to the deal," a statement said.
Reuters news agency also later reported that a Hamas official said the group had not yet provided an official response to the draft agreement.
Maintain pressure on Israel after truce, demands Palestinian PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has called on the international community to maintain the pressure on Israel in the wake of a potential Gaza truce.
"The ceasefire we're talking about ... came about primarily because of international pressure, so pressure does pay off," Mustafa told a conference in Oslo, Norway.
He said Israel must "be shown what's right and what's wrong, and that the veto power on peace and statehood for Palestinians will not be accepted and tolerated any longer."
Mustafa was speaking at a meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, which has gathered representatives of around 80 states in the Norwegian capital.
Norway was one of several EU countries that recognized Palestinian statehood last May, sparking anger in Israel.
"We need to move forward now towards a two-state solution. And since one of the two states exists, which is Israel, we need to build the other state, which is Palestine," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, the host of the meeting.
"A ceasefire is the prerequisite for peace, but it is not peace," he added.
US general in Israel for 'strategic' talks
United States General Michael Kurilla is in Israeli for talks with his Israeli counterpart Herzi Halevi, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
"The commanders held a strategic meeting that focused on the regional situational assessment and examined courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East," read a statement, adding that General Kurilla arrived in the region on Monday.
General Kurilla is the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) which oversees US operations in the Middle East.