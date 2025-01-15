Live updates: Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Israeli president calls ceasefire deal 'right move'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government to approve the deal that will end 15 months of fighting in Gaza when it comes up for a Cabinet vote.

In a televised statement on Wednesday, the president, whose role is largely ceremonial, called the agreement the "right move" to ensure the return of all hostages.

"As the president of the state of Israel, I say in the clearest terms: This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move," Herzog said.

"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us — whether to recover at home or to be laid to rest," he added.