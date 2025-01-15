Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Palestinians celebrate in Gaza streets at ceasefire news

People took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate news of the ceasefire Image: Hatem Khaled/REUTERS

Crowds of Palestinians in Gaza have been celebrating as news spreads that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Residents of the Palestinian territory chanted and hugged after the announcement of an agreement aimed at ending more than 15 months of war there.

Although Israel has cautioned that several points "remain unresolved" that it hoped would be addressed Wednesday night, celebrations were already underway in Gaza. The truce is due to take effect on Sunday.

Many of those in the streets took photos to mark the announcement.

"I can't believe that this nightmare of more than a year is finally coming to an end. We have lost so many people, we've lost everything," Randa Sameeh, a 45-year-old displaced from Gaza City to the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza, told the AP news agency.

"We need a lot of rest," Sameeh added. "As soon as the truce begins, I will go to the cemetery to visit my brother and family members. We buried them in Deir el-Balah cemetery without proper graves. We will build them new graves and write their names on them."