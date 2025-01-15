Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal, reports say

01/15/2025 January 15, 2025 Qatari, Hamas, Israeli representatives say ceasefire reached

Officials from the Arab Gulf State of Qatar and representatives from the Palestinian militant group Hamas told the AP and Reuters news agencies that a ceasefire deal has been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza.

Qatar, along with Egypt, has mediated in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Details of the agreement, according to news agencies, include a six-week ceasefire phase, with Israeli forces gradually pulling troops out of Gaza. Hamas would release hostages it took in the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, with Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

An Israeli official also told The Times of Israel news outlet that the Israeli side has agreed to the deal.