Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage deal, reports say

- Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators have said a Gaza truce deal between Israel and Hamas has been agreed
- Phase 1 of the deal entails 33 hostages being released by Hamas over a six-week period
- Israel would be obliged to withdraw gradually from Gaza, release Palestinian prisoners
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, January 15, 2025:
Qatari, Hamas, Israeli representatives say ceasefire reached
Officials from the Arab Gulf State of Qatar and representatives from the Palestinian militant group Hamas told the AP and Reuters news agencies that a ceasefire deal has been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza.
Qatar, along with Egypt, has mediated in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.
Details of the agreement, according to news agencies, include a six-week ceasefire phase, with Israeli forces gradually pulling troops out of Gaza. Hamas would release hostages it took in the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, with Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
An Israeli official also told The Times of Israel news outlet that the Israeli side has agreed to the deal.
Israel foreign minister: Cabinet to vote on Gaza ceasefire deal by Thursday
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that he was cutting short his visit to Europe amid reports of progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
Saar is returning to his country to attend security Cabinet and government votes on a Gaza hostage release and a ceasefire deal.
"Following the progress in the hostage release negotiations, Minister Saar cut short his diplomatic visit, which was scheduled to continue tomorrow in Hungary. He will return to Israel tonight to participate in the expected discussions and votes in the Security Cabinet and government," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Netanyahu's office: Hamas has not replied to ceasefire draft
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators.
The rebuttal came after an Israeli official said the Palestinian militant group had given its approval.
Israeli media had reported that the deal could be formally announced on Wednesday night or Thursday and would come into effect on Sunday, January 19, with the release of an initial group of hostages after it was given the green light by Hamas.
However, Netanyahu's office said Hamas had not communicated its answer to the proposal.
"Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organization has not yet returned its response to the deal," a statement said.
Reuters news agency also later reported that a Hamas official said the group had not yet provided an official response to the draft agreement.
Maintain pressure on Israel after truce, demands Palestinian PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has called on the international community to maintain the pressure on Israel in the wake of a potential Gaza truce.
"The ceasefire we're talking about ... came about primarily because of international pressure, so pressure does pay off," Mustafa told a conference in Oslo, Norway.
He said Israel must "be shown what's right and what's wrong, and that the veto power on peace and statehood for Palestinians will not be accepted and tolerated any longer."
Mustafa was speaking at a meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, which has gathered representatives of around 80 states in the Norwegian capital.
Norway was one of several EU countries that recognized Palestinian statehood last May, sparking anger in Israel.
"We need to move forward now towards a two-state solution. And since one of the two states exists, which is Israel, we need to build the other state, which is Palestine," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, the host of the meeting.
"A ceasefire is the prerequisite for peace, but it is not peace," he added.
US general in Israel for 'strategic' talks
United States General Michael Kurilla is in Israeli for talks with his Israeli counterpart Herzi Halevi, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
"The commanders held a strategic meeting that focused on the regional situational assessment and examined courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East," read a statement, adding that General Kurilla arrived in the region on Monday.
General Kurilla is the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) which oversees US operations in the Middle East.
'Islamic Jihad' delegation joins talks
Representatives of Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group allied to Hamas in Gaza, have joined the ceasefire talks, an official told the news agency AFP on condition of anonymity.
"A high-ranking delegation from Islamic Jihad arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening," said the official, adding that "discussions are ongoing, focusing on the mechanism for implementing the ceasefire agreement and the names of Palestinian prisoners included in the exchange deal."
24 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight strikes
Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, 24 more people were killed by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night.
The deaths takie the Palestinian death toll over the past 24 hours to 62 and in the entire conflict to 46,707, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.
The Israeli military said it had carried out multiple "precise" strikes against "terrorist operatives" overnight, but Gaza's civil defense agency said that three teenagers and a seven-year-old boy were among the dead.
The agency said that a family home had been struck in Deir el-Balah while seven people had been killed in a strike on a school building which it said was being used as a shelter for displaced civilians.
The current war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israeli territory, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages. Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza has razed much of the enclave and resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths.
Mediators reportedly close to Gaza truce deal
Negotiations were ongoing in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday as mediators made a final push to agree a ceasefire and hostage-exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.
Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been intensifying efforts this week to broker a truce that would see an end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the return of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
After US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called on both sides to show "flexibility," a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman said that talks were in their "final stages" and could lead "very soon to an agreement."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a meeting with top security officials late on Tuesday to discuss the deal, while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar insisted that there is "true willingness from our side to reach an agreement."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the "ball is now in Hamas's court," adding that if the Palestinian militant group agrees, "the deal is ready to be concluded and implemented."
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Hamas had "accepted a draft agreement" but also quoted an Israeli official who said that details were still being "finalized."
"It's right on the brink. It's closer than it's ever been before," said Secretary of State Blinken.
